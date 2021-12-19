M&T Bank Corp Has $12.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $496.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.