M&T Bank Corp Has $7.69 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.80.

Shares of SE stock opened at $212.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.94 and its 200 day moving average is $303.70. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $178.80 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

