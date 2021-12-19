M&T Bank Corp Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 344.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $350.96 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of -81.62, a PEG ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.28.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

