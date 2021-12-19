M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.85 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

