M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,243,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,788,000 after buying an additional 381,095 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 40.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after buying an additional 660,422 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Ferrari by 7.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after buying an additional 104,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ferrari by 18.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,060,000 after buying an additional 195,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

NYSE:RACE opened at $252.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.67. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

