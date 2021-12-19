M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after acquiring an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,667,000 after acquiring an additional 444,103 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

RMD opened at $252.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

