M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after buying an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.