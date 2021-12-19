M&T Bank Corp Makes New $8.65 Million Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,645,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

