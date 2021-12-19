M&T Bank Corp Purchases 204,963 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 488.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,963 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.27% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,491 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,517 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 499.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 564,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 470,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

