M&T Bank Corp Purchases 20,777 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.
AZN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.
AstraZeneca Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
