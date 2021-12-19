M&T Bank Corp Purchases 20,777 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

