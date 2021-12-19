M&T Bank Corp Purchases 5,446 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average of $108.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

