M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

