M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,579.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,502.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,473.59.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

