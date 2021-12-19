M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 18.7% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 61,375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.09 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.61. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

