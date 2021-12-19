M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,095 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $105.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

