M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,760 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.17% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC stock opened at $193.37 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.89 and a 200-day moving average of $185.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.