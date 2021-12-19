M&T Bank Corp Sells 439 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71,015 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $636.33 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.90 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $646.75 and its 200 day moving average is $596.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total transaction of $495,506.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

