M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,125 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.51% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $29.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

