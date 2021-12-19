M&T Bank Corp Sells 853 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $214.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.03.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

