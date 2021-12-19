MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective (up from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

