MXC Trading Up 3.7% This Week (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. MXC has a market capitalization of $126.31 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MXC has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.34 or 0.00385783 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009732 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $678.79 or 0.01452078 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

