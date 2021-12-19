My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $1.35

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00052865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.02 or 0.08304244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00076340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,000.23 or 0.99974309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

