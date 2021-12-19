My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $1.35 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and $4.60 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.21 or 0.08263485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00076519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,991.03 or 0.99689132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

