NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NC traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $30.85. 22,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $221.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.86. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.70.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 21.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

