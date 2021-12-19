Naka Bodhi Token Trading Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $500,213.21 and $62,062.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.58 or 0.08296047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00076445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,842.36 or 0.99806863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

