Nano (XNO) Price Hits $3.36 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $447.29 million and $14.46 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00007158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024332 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.