National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.11% of National Instruments worth $118,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.83 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

