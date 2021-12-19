NativeCoin (N8V) Market Capitalization Achieves $324,952.10

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $324,952.10 and $108.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.05 or 0.00226867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00019100 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.83 or 0.00521600 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

