Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $24.77 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $24.77 million and approximately $282,252.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010833 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,438,083 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

