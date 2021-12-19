Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $23.81 million and approximately $98,850.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003008 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010705 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,442,480 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.