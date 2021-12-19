Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAVI. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. Navient has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Navient by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,585 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Navient by 536.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at $13,531,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 399.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 392,744 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

