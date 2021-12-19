Neblio (NEBL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $579,239.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $19.23 million and $579,239.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034950 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00019455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004901 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002038 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,789,703 coins and its circulating supply is 18,462,108 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

