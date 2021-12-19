Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Million

Analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post $13.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.52 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $2.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 434.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $52.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.97 million to $53.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $89.55 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $98.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 426.60% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million.

NEPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 361,853 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 834,504 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,480 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.