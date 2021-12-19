Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nerdwallet.

NRDS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdwallet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,452. Nerdwallet has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

