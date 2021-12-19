NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches Market Cap of $13.07 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and $1.68 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007134 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.