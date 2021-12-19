Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Achieves Market Cap of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 150.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058789 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

