New BitShares Price Hits $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $42.39 million and $4.75 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, New BitShares has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.80 or 0.08333863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00077020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.91 or 0.99855461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.