New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of KB Home worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in KB Home by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in KB Home by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 155,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. KB Home has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

