New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,515 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ryder System worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after purchasing an additional 354,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 723.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

Shares of R opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 34.27%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

