New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,594 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $56.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

