New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of ABM Industries worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ABM Industries by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,031,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 4,336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 390,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

ABM opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.35.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

