New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 10.0% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

PIPR opened at $173.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.99 and a 200 day moving average of $146.81.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

