New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Plexus worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.2% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,409 shares of company stock worth $1,522,704. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.74. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.46 and a one year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

