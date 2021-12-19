New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.41 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Vontier worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,059,000 after purchasing an additional 242,723 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,512,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,174,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vontier by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,122,000 after purchasing an additional 480,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after acquiring an additional 494,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT opened at $29.99 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

