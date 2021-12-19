New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of IAA worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:IAA opened at $48.65 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

