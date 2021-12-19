New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after purchasing an additional 576,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,838,000 after purchasing an additional 144,583 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of SON opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.