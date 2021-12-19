New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Viavi Solutions worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 0.67. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,096 shares of company stock worth $528,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

