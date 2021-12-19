New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of DT Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $47.10 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

DTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

