New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Commercial Metals worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $34.74 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

