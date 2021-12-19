New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Murphy USA worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after buying an additional 133,575 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.19. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.47 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

